Nigeria to receive allocation of Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup

President Muhammadu Buhari has given instructions for the airlifting of Nigeria’s allocation of the Madagascar COVID-19 Syrup, according to the Boss Mustapha, Secretary-General to the Federation (SGF). He also gave instructions that the drug is subjected to the standard validation process for pharmaceuticals.

According to Mustapha, the COVID-19 syrup was offered as a gift to Nigeria by Madagascar and Nigeria was making arrangements to pick them up.

Nigeria is joining a growing number of African countries including Guinea, Tanzania, Senegal, etc to test the herbal syrup that is said to be showing promising outcomes on COVID-19 patients.

“The president of Madagascar sent it to Guinea Bissau. Certain allocations have been made to different countries. We have an indication of the quantities that have been allocated to Nigeria, and we are supposed to make arrangements to freight it out of Bissau to Nigeria,” Mustapha said.

However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has yet to receive any data on using artemisia against the coronavirus, saying there was no basis to claim it was an effective treatment.