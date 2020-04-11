Nigeria records 13 new cases of Coronavirus, total cases hits 318

Share Nigeria recorded 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, putting the total number of affected persons to 318, according to a Twitter post by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Out of this number, 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria Details 318 confirmed cases 70 discharged 10 deaths Details shortly Share FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail
