Nigeria records 13 new cases of Coronavirus, total cases hits 318

Nigeria recorded 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, putting the total number of affected persons to 318, according to a Twitter post by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria

Details

