Nigeria records 13 new cases of Coronavirus, total cases hits 318

Nigeria recorded 13 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, putting the total number of affected persons to 318, according to a Twitter post by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Out of this number, 11 in Lagos, 1 in Delta & 1 in Kano As at 9:30pm 11th April there are 318 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 70 have been discharged with 10 deaths
There are 19 states with confirmed cases in Nigeria

 

318 confirmed cases
70 discharged
10 deaths

