The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday morning said three new cases of COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria, taking the total confirmed cases to 25.

The NDDC said this in a tweet at 06:45am without immediately giving further details.

All three cases were reported in Lagos State, and have travel history to high-risk countries in the last seven days, NCDC said on its official Twitter account, on the early hours of Sunday.

LOLADE AKINMURELE & Anthonia Obokoh