Nigeria confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19, total stands at 362

Nineteen new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Nigeria, raising the total to 362 in the country.

Of the new cases reported; 14 in Lagos, 2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom and 1 in Edo.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths, a statement form NCDC twitter handle.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Currently;

Lagos- 203

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Edo- 16

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 5

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Kano- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1