Nigeria confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19, total stands at 362

by
Nineteen new cases of  Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Nigeria, raising the total to 362  in the country.

Of the new cases reported; 14 in Lagos,  2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom and 1 in Edo.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths,  a statement form NCDC twitter handle.

As at 09:20 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT

Currently;
Lagos- 203
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Edo- 16
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Kano- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1

