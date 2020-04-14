Nigeria confirms 19 new cases of COVID-19, total stands at 362

Nineteen new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Nigeria, raising the total to 362 in the country.
Of the new cases reported; 14 in Lagos, 2 in FCT, 1 in Kano, 1 in Akwa Ibom and 1 in Edo.
As at 09:20 pm 14th April there are 362 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths, a statement form NCDC twitter handle.
As at 09:20 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT
Currently;
Lagos- 203
FCT- 58
Osun- 20
Edo- 16
Oyo- 11
Ogun- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 5
Katsina-5
Kwara- 4
Kano- 4
Ondo- 3
Delta- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Niger- 1
Anambra- 1
