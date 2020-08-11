Nasarawa receives 35 truckloads of food items from CACOVID, FG

Nigeria’s private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Federal Government have again donated 35 trucks of assorted food items to the Nasarawa State government.

The items donated are to be shared to vulnerable and indigent persons across the 13 local government areas of the state.

The items comprise 43,246 cartons of noodles, 20,590 cartons of macaroni, 21,000 bags of rice, 18,000 bags of semolina, 24,000 bags of sugar, 1,081 bags of salts, and 600 gallons of groundnut oil.

This is the third phase of food items being donated to the Nasarawa State government for onward distribution to the vulnerable people in the state by the CACOVID.

“The items have been donated by the Coalition Against COVID-19 and the Federal Government,” Jamilu Gidado, representative of CACOVID, said.

Gidado noted that the gesture was apt and timely considering the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the items will help assist in addressing and reducing the hunger rearing its ugly head, particularly among the vulnerable people of the state.

He assured that CACOVID would not relent in its effort in providing succour to the most vulnerable and indigent members of the society.

Governor Abdullahi Sule, while responding, commended the CACOVID and other philanthropists for the humanitarian gesture, saying it would go a long way in assisting the less-privileged and vulnerable groups in the society.

He assured that government has re-strengthened the palliatives distribution committees at all levels to ensure transparency in the distribution of the palliatives.