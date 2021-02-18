NAFDAC approves AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for use in Nigeria

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for use in Nigeria.

The Director-General, NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, said this at a news briefing on Thursday.

With this development, Nigeria stands in a better position in the ongoing battle against the infection of Coronavirus pandemic among the global community.

The Astrazeneca vaccine was recently approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use and roll out by COVAX facility.

Adeyeye said NAFDAC got the dossier of the vaccine a week ago, while its safety committee went to work immediately to evaluate its safety and efficacy for Nigerians.

While affirming that the vaccine could be stored in two to eight degrees Centigrade. According to her, the evaluation on Astrazeneca shows that the vaccine is effective against the United Kingdom variant of the virus which has been reported in Nigeria.