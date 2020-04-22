Lagos launches ‘EKO TELEMED’ for Covid-19 consultation

Lagos State government says it has launched the ‘EKO TELEMED’ for residents, as part of efforts to protect citizens and reduce their risk of contracting Covid-19.

The ministry of health in through its verified twitter handle said that the initiative was in conjunction with the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA).

The General Manager of LASHMA, Emmanuella Zamba, said that ‘EKO TELEMED’ was designed as part of the state’s measures to curtail Covid-19.

Zamba said that the project would increase access to care, reduce the challenge of going to hospitals during this period of restricted movements, except for emergencies.

“It would also create an entry point for the quicker evacuation of confirmed and severely ill Covid-19 cases to the designated treatment facility.

“This is aimed at ensuring better health outcomes for affected citizens, and reducing morbidity and mortality associated with the pandemic,” Zamba said.

She said that through the project, residents would have access to highly-trained and experienced physicians for non-emergency primary care consultation through voice or video call from April 22.

Zamba urged residents who develop any non-COVID-19 health issues during the lockdown period to call 08000EKOMED = 08000356633 toll-free line for consultation.

She added that the toll-free line would enable residents connect with doctors in any of the four major languages in Lagos State which are English, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo.

The GM said that doctors and case managers would be available 24/7 on ‘EKO TELEMED’ to provide medical services to residents for a period of eight weeks as the state continues to roll out its strategies for containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If further medical treatment is needed after due consultation with the medical doctors, non-coronavirus cases would be referred to designated Healthcare Providers under the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) or preferred Healthcare Providers,” she explained.

She further noted that patients with high Covid-19 suspicion would be directed to designated testing and isolation centres in the state through the toll free 08000CORONA hotline.

JOSHUA BASSEY and ANTHONIA OBOKOH