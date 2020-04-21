Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Lagos has discharged 107 Covid-19 patients, says Governor

Lagos State is continuing to record successes in the treatment and management of positive cases of the Covid-19 pandemic as the number of patients discharged in the state is now 107 since the index case in February this year.

This followed the discharge of nine more patients on Tuesday evening. This was announced by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu via his  twitter handle.

“Nine more COVID19Lagos patients; 5 females and 4 males including 1 foreign national – a polish   have been discharged to reunite with the society.

The patients; 5 from Infectious disease hospital (IDH), Yaba  and 4 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered  and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed  and discharged in Lagos is now 107.”

