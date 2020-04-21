Lagos COVID-19 death toll hits 16 as 2 more confirmed by

Lagos State government has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number in the state to sixteen since the outbreak of the disease.

The state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, who gave the update via Twitter on Tuesday morning, said no new case of COVID19 was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April 2020.

“However, COVID19-related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45-year+ old Nigeria; a male who returned from India in January 2020,” he tweeted.