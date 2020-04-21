Lagos COVID-19 death toll hits 16 as 2 more confirmed by

Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Lagos COVID-19 deaths toll hits 16 as 2 more confirmed by
Lagos State government has confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the number in the state to sixteen since the outbreak of the disease.
The state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, who gave the update via Twitter on Tuesday morning, said no new case of COVID19  was confirmed in Lagos on 20th April 2020.
“However, COVID19-related deaths were recorded in Lagos. One of the deceased was a 45-year+ old Nigeria; a male who returned from India in January 2020,” he tweeted.
According to the commissioner, the second death involved a 36-year-old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health conditions. She had no history of travel or contact with any COVID19 confirmed case.
“ I urge you all to remain vigilant and report any concern about COVID19 infection in our communities,” he tweeted.
