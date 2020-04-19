Kyari:  FCTA evacuates dumped PPE, decontaminate cemetery, isolate burial participants

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Public Health Department said it has professionally evacuated the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) dumped at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja where the deceased Chief of Staff to President, Abba Kyari who died of Covid-19 was buried.

Acting Secretary, FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, Mohammed Kawu made this known while reacting to the video trending on social media, showing a man pulling off his PPE unprofessionally after participating in the burial of Kyari.

Kawu said the entire cemetery has been decontaminated while all the individuals including the man in question that participated in the burial and were not properly kitted have been identified and are being isolated.

He disclosed that necessary tests will be conducted on all of them to determine their level of exposure and ensure that they do not infect other people.

“The Administration has also taken steps to ensure that all future burials of victims of COVID 19 are conducted in line with protocols established by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“Residents are therefore urged to remain calm and be rest assured that the FCT Administration will continue to do all that is necessary to curtail and eventually end the spread of the Coronavirus in the FCT”, Kawu said.