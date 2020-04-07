Kwara to give details on 2 cases of COVID-19 today

The Kwara State government will this morning address a news briefing to give details regarding two cases of coronavirus confirmed in the state on Monday.

The government will also, at the briefing scheduled for 11am, outline further measures being taken to tackle the development.

The Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 had on Monday confirmed two separate cases of coronavirus in the state.

A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, chief press secretary to the governor/spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, said one of the cases is the wife of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday, and the other is another UK returnee.

This statement was issued a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) test centre in Ibadan.

.