Discharged COVID-19cases in Lagos rise to 469 as 21 more patients reunite with society

Lagos State has discharged 21 more coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from the state’s isolation facilities to 469 .

Announcing this development on Sunday, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State governor, said the 21 more COVID–19 patients who “have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society” are “four females and 17 males, all Nigerians”.

“The patients, 3 from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 1 from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), 6 from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 469,” he said.

He urged residents to continue to practice hand hygiene, join the #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor, and observe strictly the social distancing principle.

“Together we can break the chain of transmission #ForADiseaseFreeLagos #ForAGreaterLag,” he said.