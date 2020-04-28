COVID-19: Nigeria records 195 new cases as number increases to 1532 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night said 195 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1532.

Of the 195 new cases of Coronavirus reported; 80 in Lagos, 38 in Kano,15 in Ogun,15 in Bauchi,

11 in Borno,10 in Gombe, 9 in Sokoto, 5 in Edo, 5 in Jigawa, 2 in Zamfara, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Delta

1 in FCT and 1 in Nasarawa .

According to NCDC as at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria, 255 people have recovered and discharged while death toll rose to 44 from 40.