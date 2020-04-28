BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

CoronavirusLEAD STORY

COVID-19: Nigeria records 195 new cases as number increases to 1532 

by
COVID-19: Nigeria records 195 new cases as number increases to 1532 
COVID-19: Nigeria records 195 new cases as number increases to 1532 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)  on Tuesday night said 195 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported, bringing  the total number of confirmed cases to 1532.

Of the 195 new cases of  Coronavirus  reported; 80 in Lagos, 38 in Kano,15 in Ogun,15 in Bauchi,
11 in Borno,10 in Gombe, 9 in Sokoto, 5 in Edo, 5 in Jigawa, 2 in Zamfara, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Delta
1 in FCT and 1 in Nasarawa .

According to NCDC as at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria,  255 people have recovered and discharged while death toll rose to 44 from 40.

 

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Udom raises 20-member post COVID-19 economic reconstruction…

Covid-19: PTF medical team arrives Kano amidst rising deaths

APM Terminals employee tests positive for COVID-19

1 of 1,394