COVID-19: Nigeria records 195 new cases as number increases to 1532 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night said 195 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1532.
Of the 195 new cases of Coronavirus reported; 80 in Lagos, 38 in Kano,15 in Ogun,15 in Bauchi,
11 in Borno,10 in Gombe, 9 in Sokoto, 5 in Edo, 5 in Jigawa, 2 in Zamfara, 1 in Rivers, 1 in Enugu, 1 in Delta
1 in FCT and 1 in Nasarawa .
195 new cases of #COVID19 reported;
80-Lagos
38-Kano
15-Ogun
15-Bauchi
11-Borno
10-Gombe
9-Sokoto
5-Edo
5-Jigawa
2-Zamfara
1-Rivers
1-Enugu
1-Delta
1-FCT
1-Nasarawa
As at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 255
Deaths: 44 pic.twitter.com/oPyG4xfoa3
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 28, 2020
According to NCDC as at 11:50pm 28th April- 1532 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria, 255 people have recovered and discharged while death toll rose to 44 from 40.
