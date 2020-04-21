COVID-19: Fear grips Aba residents over report of 2 cases in Abia

Residents of Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State are currently leaving in fear, following the confirmation of two cases of Coronavirus in the state.

Abia State government, Monday night announced that they got a report from the NCDC, which confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The report stated that both patients are advanced in age, but currently stable at an unspecified isolation centre in the state.

A press release to this effect which was signed, by John Okiyi Kalu, the state’s commissioner for information, explained that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, had directed the deployment of ventilators to the isolation centre in readiness for their use, if they eventually required to nurse the patients back to good health.

According to him, “Our well-trained medical personnel are offering all necessary support and we hope and pray the patients survive this ailment.

“Based on the age of the patients, we are looking at a possible community transmission and will strongly advise that all those who may have come in contact with the two individuals, who hail from Ukwa and Umuahia North areas of the state, to immediately call 0700 2242 362,” the commissioner said.

He also announced that contact tracing had commenced in earnest and that the state’s rapid response team is currently moving to bring in those who may have had contact with the two cases.

The residents expressed shock over the development and urged the state’s COVID-19 taskforce and all security agencies, especially at the boarders, to function appropriately to ensure success of the ongoing lockdown.

Comfort Michael, a resident, stated that confirmation of index cases in the state had instilled fear into her and other residents, noting that it would persuade many to comply with the ongoing lockdown rules, set by the state government to combat its spread.

“This is a situation we prayed against, but now that it has happened, we would be more careful to ensure that it does not spread more than this number.

“We heard about the reported confirmation of Coronavirus in Abia state and we are not happy about it, because it means that we have stayed at home for three weeks now in vain.