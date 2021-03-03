COVAX makes next stop in Kenya with 1.02 million vaccine doses delivered

Roughly 10 hours after Nigeria received its vaccine shipment, its east African peer, Kenya, has been delivered 1.02 million vaccine doses, the first tranche of its allocation from COVAX.

An aircraft carrying the consignment touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi as top government officials received them Tuesday evening.

The country has a total allocation of 3, 564, 000 doses from the global initiative for equitable distribution of vaccines.

The first phase of the vaccine distribution is expected to begin with staff on level four, five, and six of healthcare facilities countrywide.