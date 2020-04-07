Coronavirus: SIFAX Group commits N130m to fight against outbreak

SIFAX Group, a group of companies with investment in maritime, aviation, oil & gas, haulage & logistics, financial services and others, said in Lagos on Tuesday that it has committed the sum of N130 million as support fund towards the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, otherwise known as COVID-19.

According to a statement signed by Muyiwa Akande, Corporate Affairs Manager of SIFAX Group, the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 will get the sum of N70 million, Lagos State Government and Ogun State government will get N15 million and N10 million respectively, while the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will get N5 million.

Akande further stated that the company would through its foundation, the Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, also commit about N30 million as relief support funds to the poor across the 36 states of the federation.

Adekunle Oyinloye, group managing director, SIFAX Group, said the company believed that this donation would aid in the collective fight against the pandemic.

“We are delighted to be presenting this support fund to both the Federal and state governments. As a company, we believe that a healthy people translate to a healthy nation, that is why we are leaving no stone unturned in our support towards the eradication of this pandemic in Nigeria,” Oyinloye said.

According to him, Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation would also commit funds into making sure that the poor are adequately taken care of.

“We commend the visible and proactive efforts of government at all levels and believe that this collective effort would go a long way in flattening the curve and we will overcome soonest,” he added.