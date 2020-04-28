BREAKING: Nigeria plans to test 2m people for Coronavirus within 3 months

The Nigerian government said on Tuesday that it is targeting to test up to 2 million of its citizens for coronavirus in the next three months, as it aggressively moves to contain spread.

Director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, who announced this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja, said this would mean testing up to 50,000 people per state within this period irrespective of the state’s population.

He assured government was committed to this and already has the commitment of development partners especially to expand the existing testing laboratories and would, therefore, require the cooperation of all citizens, including the state governments.

He appealed citizens to “avoid non-essential travels”, which has been identified as a major way the disease is fast spreading among states. Already, 32 states, including the Federal Capital Territory ((FCT) have recorded at least one coronavirus case as at Monday night

Ihekweazu, speaking a day after President Buhari, in a live broadcast announced a gradual and partial easing of the 4 weeks lock-down, beginning next Monday, admitted that the only way government can get a handle on the disease is to test more of its citizens.

“Our goal is to reduce transmission of covid-19 and we urge our people to stay at home as much as possible reduce travel,” he pleaded.

