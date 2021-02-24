BusinessDay
Again Ghana beats Nigeria, to receive Covid vaccines today

Ghana is set to become the first country to receive a delivery of coronavirus vaccines from the global effort to boost inoculation access when a plane lands Wednesday with 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots.

Ghana, country of 31 million was selected as the first recipient after sending a credible rollout plan to Covax proving its health-care teams and cold chain equipment were ready to support a quick distribution.

The immunity help arrives days after President Biden pledged $4 billion to the multilateral pact known as Covax, breaking with the Trump administration’s move to reject the World Health Organization-backed mission.

The dose number of 600,000 represents 20 percent of Ghana’s population.

Other nations across West Africa are expected to soon receive similar shipments from Covax.

