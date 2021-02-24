Again Ghana beats Nigeria, to receive 600,000 doses of Covid vaccines today

Ghana is set to become the first country to receive a delivery of coronavirus vaccines from the global effort to boost inoculation access when a plane lands Wednesday with 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca shots.

Ghana, a country of 31 million was selected as the first recipient after sending a credible rollout plan to Covax proving its health-care teams and cold chain equipment were ready to support a quick distribution.

This comes nearly a year after pandemic disruptions that has left more than 80,700 Ghanaians infected and over 580 dead.

A statement jointly signed by Anne-Claire Dufay, UNICEF representative in Ghana and Francis Kasolo, WHO Representative to Ghana said “the shipments represent the beginning of what should be the largest vaccine procurement and supply operation in history. The COVAX Facility plans to deliver close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines this year. This is an unprecedented global effort to make sure all citizens have access to vaccines,”

The duo expect vaccination to spur a return to normalcy, including better access to health, education and protection services.

The immunity help arrives days after President Biden pledged $4 billion to the multilateral pact known as Covax, breaking with the Trump administration’s move to reject the World Health Organization-backed mission.

The dose number of 600,000 represents 20 percent of Ghana’s population.

Other nations across West Africa are expected to soon receive similar shipments from Covax.