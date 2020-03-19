Africa records 633 confirmed cases across 33 countries  -WHO

The World Health Organisation, African Region (WHOAFRO) says that 633 cases of Covid-19 (Coronavirus) have been confirmed in Africa across 33 countries with 17 deaths.

WHOAFRO in a tweet on Thursday morning disclosed that The Gambia, Mauritius & Zambia have announced their first cases in the last 24 hours.

Egypt and South Africa have the highest number of confirmed cases with 126 and 161 cases respectively. Senegal and Burkina Faso have the highest cases in West Africa with 36 and 26 confirmed cases, respectively.

Nigeria confirmed five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to eight.

The organisation said it would continue to support countries with surveillance, diagnostics & treatment.