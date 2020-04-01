Abuja FG begins disinfection, decontamination of FCT

The Federal Government has said it will commence the disinfection and decontamination of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) beginning with the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) buildings as well as markets.

Minister of Environment, Mohammed Mahmood announced this Wednesday during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said the disinfection is one of the critical steps government is adopting to check further spread of the disease.

And according to him, this has become necessary given that droplets from a carrier of the dreaded can stay on surfaces for a while and then get others infected.

Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had announced on Tuesday that the commencement of the decontamination and disinfection of the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport’s new international terminal against Covid19.

Nigeria has already recorded 159 Coronavirus cases according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) with several of them imported from abroad.

