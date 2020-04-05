New York State’s daily deaths fell for the first time, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said it’s too soon to draw any conclusions.

New York reported 594 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, fewer than the 630 it reported on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his daily press briefing. The state has 4,159 fatalities so far.

There are 122,031 positive cases in total. New hospitalizations also dropped, to 574 from 1,095, Cuomo reported.

The governor said while the coronavirus has hurt the economy, it led to a drop in the crime rate and fewer trauma cases unrelated to the outbreak being taken to hospitals.

Spain’s deaths from the virus also fell for a third day.