Zenith Bank has again emerged as the Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria in the Banker Magazine Top 500 Banking Brands 2021. For the fourth consecutive year, the bank has been ranked as the number one banking brand in Nigeria with a brand value of $275 million, moving up two places from 392 in 2020…

