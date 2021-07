Chris Wulff-Caesar, marketing director – Sub-Saharan Africa at FrieslandCampina has been listed among the top 50 Africa Marketing Leaders for 2021 by Marketing World Awards (MWA). MVA recognizes outstanding organisations and individuals who have delivered superior product value to the market and exhibited excellence in upholding concrete marketing strategies, displaying uniqueness and innovativeness. At the…

