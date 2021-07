In a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus and other types of harmful substances causing air pollution, Viarmor healthcare limited, a subsidiary of Ultimus Holdings has launched its “Clean Air” campaign by introducing Aura Air, the Reddot certified “World’s Smartest Air Purification System” into the Nigerian market. Aura Air purifier is an all-in-one indoor…

