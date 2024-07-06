VFD Group appoints 3 new directors as Akinware retires

VFD Group Plc, a proprietary investment company in Nigeria, has appointed Ibraheem Nahim Abe and Hubert Asamoah as non-executive directors. At the same time, Morenike Ominike was appointed as the executive director of operations, effective July 5, 2024.

According to a statement on Friday, the appointments followed the retirement of Femi Akinware, non-executive director of VFD Group.

“The board appreciates Akinware’s substantial contributions to the business operations, and we extend our best wishes for his future endeavors,” the statement said.

It added that Adeniyi Adenubi, the executive director of Investment Management on the company’s board, will transition to a non-executive director.

“Abe is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in communications, banking, energy, and insurance. He began as general manager of Operations at Orbit Communications Nig. Ltd., and quickly rose to director of operations at Bellisima Ventures Ltd. and director at Soveran Nigeria Limited,” the statement said.

It said his international roles include Country Adviser for Africa Merchant Bank (Fortis Bank) in Paris, Mandated Adviser at Societe Generale Bank, and Mandated Representative at Banque Belgolaise/Fortis Bank in Brussels.

“Asamoah is an executive with a strong finance, strategy, business development, and operations background. He holds an MBA in Finance and Strategy from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana,” the statement said.

It added that he currently serves as the managing director of VFD Group Ghana Limited overseeing a growing portfolio of businesses ranging from Logistics, Banking, and Technology to Real Estate.

“Morenike is the Chief Operating Officer at VFD Group Plc, formerly serving as the Chief of Staff to the GMD and before this, head of regulatory compliance at VFD Group Plc,” it added.