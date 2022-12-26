Veritasi Homes redeems N5.5bn commercial paper

Veritasi Homes, a top real estate firm, has announced the redemption of its N5.5 billion Series A commercial paper under its debut N10bn commercial paper program issued on the Financial Market Dealers Quotation Exchange (FMDQ).

Nola Adetola, founder and chief executive officer of Veritasi Homes said in a statement that the series A repayment of the CP is proof of the brand’s credibility to fulfill its financial obligation as a reputable and foremost real estate company in Nigeria.

He said Veritasi Homes has promptly fulfilled its obligations on the CP issued for 270 days which matured in Dec 2022, and it has informed FMDQ Securities Exchange PLC and other financial partners in line with best practices.

He added that the issuance of the commercial paper, signed in April 2022, facilitated the development of premium real estate projects for clients at home and in the diaspora.

Adetola also mentioned to stakeholders that the company has raised Series B to complete the N10 billion CP programme.

“Our track record and value delivery speak volumes. The redemption of the commercial paper to investors will better position Veritasi Homes globally as a trustworthy brand to achieve future capital plans in line with the company’s growth plans, said Tobi Yusuff, head of market and communications, Veritasi Homes.

He added; “We appreciate our financial partners, Mega Capital Financial Services Limited, Pathway Advisors and the investing community for their confidence in the instrument issued by Veritasi Homes.”

“The company accessed the CP market for the first time in April this year with a successful outing from institutional investors within days of the CP announcement.”