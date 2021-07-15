VerifyMe launches Nigeria’s most robust address verification system, VeriFind

VerifyMe Nigeria, a digital identity verification and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) business, has launched VeriFind. The service is a proprietary geo-tagging solution targeted at improving address verification for seamless customer onboarding. VeriFind is Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliant and backed up by a nationwide verification logistics network of over 13,000 agents. As a result, it is currently the…

