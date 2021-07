Towntalk Solutions, a data intelligence company has partnered with BusinessDay Media to help Nigerian businesses mitigate security challenges by giving them more insights into risks that may affect them. Towntalk is a data intelligence company that builds advanced technology using “hard to collect” local data, captured in real-time. The company’s localized solutions deliver real-time insights…

