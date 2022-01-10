Tizeti rolls out high-speed 4G LTE in Edo State with N2,222/month broadband service

In line with its commitment to widening digital inclusion in Africa with affordable broadband connectivity, particularly to the continent’s underserved populations, Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider is launching its 4G LTE network in Oyo State, South-West Nigeria, with an introductory offer of two thousand, two hundred and twenty-two Naira (N2,222 or $5) for monthly fixed broadband and installation costs.

This launch will provide significant opportunities for cities in Oyo State, that have not had sufficient broadband infrastructure and will improve the state’s competitiveness with high-speed, and affordable broadband internet from Tizeti.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of Tizeti, Kendall Ananyi, the 4G broadband internet will empower more Nigerians in Oyo State, stimulate economic activities and provide unlimited access to affordable and reliable broadband services as well as complement the initiatives of the Oyo State Government’s efforts in driving eGovernment implementation, digital access and investment promotion.

“Launching our 4G LTE internet offering in Oyo State is a strategic decision after we saw what the Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde is doing through the ICT & eGovernance ministry. Oyo State is a leading state in digital technology infrastructure development and digital technology human capital development, as evidenced by the state’s achievement in the area of ICT infrastructure development, harmonised fibre infrastructure policy, and proposed zero tariffs on Right of Way costs,” Ananyi said.

The CEO explained further that the governor’s efforts at implementing reforms in investment promotion, prioritising Information Communication Technology (ICT)-compliant digital skills for civil servants and students as well as individuals in rural clusters, persons living with disabilities, and other disadvantaged groups are signposts of the state’s agenda in enabling digital inclusion.

“When the efforts of the state are placed side-by-side with its large population of vibrant, young people, and its high number of higher institutions – a foundation for a robust and thriving digital ecosystem – it made sense to provide residents of Oyo State with our low-cost broadband service. This effort, we believe, will encourage employment, educational and economic opportunities in the state and help its government to quickly build digital leadership in Nigeria,” he said.

The company promised to expand to 10 new cities in Nigeria, building brand-new, solar-powered, 4G-capable towers in these cities and leveraging expansive fibre-networks built by some of its partners, including MainOne and Facebook, to bring millions of people online, and deliver life-changing socio-economic opportunities that access to the Internet provides. Tizeti is currently available in Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Edo States.

“Tizeti was built to tackle poor internet connectivity not only in Nigeria but on the continent as a whole, by developing a cost-effective solution from inception to delivery, for reliable and uncapped internet access for potentially millions of Africans”, says Tizeti’s Chief Operating Officer, Ifeanyi Okonkwo.

The launch in Oyo State, according to Okonkwo, is a commitment to becoming the number one ISP in Africa.

With the company’s initial promo price of N2,222, the COO said it is the cheapest fixed internet package in Africa! “This will go a long way in driving the adoption of broadband internet in Oyo State, with huge implications for online learning, eCommerce, and entertainment, especially interactive games, video, and music consumption. Interested users in Oyo State can pre-sign up at www.wifi.com.ng/oyo as installations will commence in Ibadan on April 1st, 2022.”

Tizeti has 2.4 million unique users across Nigeria and Ghana with broadband services which include a new Skype-like personal and business enterprise communications service — WiFiCall.ng, and access to video streaming sites and services.