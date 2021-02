A renowned financial technology and brokerage firm headquartered in the UK, Tigerwit has unveiled Woli Arole, as its brand ambassador for Nigeria. Woli Arole, whose real name is Oluwatoyin Bayegun, is a popular MC, actor, international stand-up comedian, viral skit maker and a “prophet” all rolled into one, who has built a national brand for…

