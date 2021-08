Three budding entrepreneurs, Morenikeji Ewaoluwa, Akpokodje Shalom and Owoyele Damilola Ebenezer, have emerged as the winners in the maiden edition of The Big Break with FoodCo contest held recently. Big Break with FoodCo, organized by FoodCo Nigeria Limited, is an access-to-market initiative aimed at helping aspiring innovative entrepreneurs scale their businesses faster and reach a…

