The Rise of Fund to invest $200m in Airtel Africa’s mobile money business worth $2.65bn

Airtel Africa Plc has signed an agreement under which The Rise Fund, the global impact investing platform of leading alternative investment firm TPG, will invest $200 million in Airtel Mobile Commerce BV (AMC BV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc. AMC BV is currently the holding company for several of Airtel Africa’s mobile…