Southern Sun Ikoyi Hotel suspends operations over Coronavirus

From March 31, 2020, Southern Sun Ikoyi will suspend its operations temporarily. The hard decision, according to the management of the hotel, was in light of the current COVID-19 global pandemic that has seen the hospitality and aviation industries experiencing a dramatic decline in economic activities via a sudden drop in international tourism, cancellations of bookings, events and conferences, which have had a severe impact on the viability of business.

Speaking further, the Tsogo Sun branded hotel, noted that it took the difficult decision to temporarily suspend operations until further notice, as additional safety measures to protect its employees and customers and help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“As a socially responsible organization, we have to comply with the Federal and State Governments’ ongoing directives as it pertains to the containment of the spread of the Coronavirus but more importantly for the safety, hygiene and general wellbeing of our staff members, customers and community at large,” the hotel said.

Whilst being optimistic of a collective defeat of the novel Coronavirus, the management urged the public to keep safe by adhering strictly to the various directives on safety precautions that are shared by the relevant authorities.