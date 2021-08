Ringitconnect, a Nigerian technology solutions supplier, has launched the WebCall system to address the issues of agent availability, call waiting, and call queuing, all of which has led to high abandonment rates in businesses. The service is toll-free, so users don’t have to pay for the call, and you don’t have to pay either. WebCall…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login