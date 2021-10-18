PSL Capital Limited Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Parthian Securities Limited

PSL Capital Limited, a leading indigenous broker/dealer firm, has completed a strategic rebranding effort as part of its accelerated company growth and renewal of its corporate vision. At the core of the rebrand is a change of the company name to Parthian Securities Limited and an update to the corporate logo and domain name (parthiansecuritiesng.com)

Over the past 5 years, Parthian Securities Limited has cemented its status as a market leader for securities trading in Nigeria and across Africa. It has experienced 30%+ YTD growth in client acquisition, tallying 1,100 customers across the country. This growth reflects the increasing recognition of individuals and companies that Parthian Securities Limited offers an easy and convenient platform for real-time trading of securities.

The rebranding is part of the organisation’s strategy to evolve its business and create a platform for new opportunities. Despite the name change, the corporate philosophy remains the same as the company looks to invest in new and innovative ways to bring the financial markets closer to participants in the Nigerian Capital Market.

Read also: Nigerias SEC insists Capital Market can help bridge infrastructure gap

“Over the past nine years, we’ve built a strong reputation for innovation and excellence,” said Oluseye Olusoga, Group Managing Director, Parthian Partners Limited. “We want to leverage on the strong brand name that is Parthian and ensure that all subsidiaries under the group identify under a uniform brand name. While we wanted to reflect our work in the new naming accurately, we also wanted to properly market the organisation in pursuit of new opportunities for future growth and expansion.”

In all, the renaming embodies an organisation reinventing itself but is still very committed to its roots. The new identity builds upon its history of innovation and excellent service delivery and opens doors to the future.

Commenting, the Acting Managing Director, Parthian Securities Limited, Mr Ogunwale Kehinde, said: “We are excited about this change, and it marks a strategic pivot in our future direction as a business. While we remain committed to offering outstanding services to our amazing clientele, there is tremendous potential to grow, and this our new branding positions us to take full advantage of those opportunities.”

About Parthian Securities Limited

Parthian Securities Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Parthian Partners Limited – Nigeria’s leading inter-dealer brokerage firm. Parthian Securities Limited was incorporated in 2016 to provide a platform for individuals and non-financial corporates to access securities on the floor of the NGX Exchange, NASD OTC and FMDQ Securities Exchange, with the main aim of ensuring that their various investment needs are adequately met. Parthian Securities Limited offers securities dealing on various financial markets, investment advisory services, research on securities and companies, and other value-added services. For more information, please visit http://parthiansecuritiesng.com