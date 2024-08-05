Nigeria’s poor road network impacts mobility business — MAX co-founder

Chinedu Azodoh, co-founder of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX), has said Nigeria’s poor road network impacts the mobility business.

This was disclosed at the Global Tech Africa 2024 during the panel session titled, ‘Shaping the Future of Mobility, Innovations, and Challenges of Africa.’

According to Azodoh, Nigeria has the highest number of poor road networks in Africa. This unfortunate distinction has severely hampered mobility businesses in the country.

‘”Some of the challenges in the mobility business include poor road infrastructure, lack of investments, insufficient electric-powered vehicles, and electric power stations, among others,” Azodoh said.

MAX, a mobility startup, is addressing these challenges through innovative solutions. Azodoh shared that the company is making vehicles available to drivers on a rental basis for specified durations, a model that helps ease the financial burden on drivers. Additionally, MAX has introduced electric vehicles on Nigerian roads to reduce carbon emissions and associated health hazards.

“We have partnered with organisations like Oando to roll out sub-stations where the batteries of available electric vehicles can be charged,” Azodoh added. This collaboration is part of MAX’s broader strategy to build Nigeria’s sustainable and eco-friendly mobility ecosystem.

According to a recent report by Africa: The Big Deal, transport and logistics startups accounted for Africa’s highest share of funding, representing 28 percent of the total $780 million raised by startups on the continent in the first half of 2024.

In 2021, MAX became Africa’s most-funded electric vehicle (EV) startup, raising $31 million in a Series B round to support its expansion into Ghana and Egypt.