Nestlé S.A snaps up N17.5bn worth of Nigerian unit shares

The Switzerland-based Nestlé S.A, majority shareholders of Nestlé Nigeria Plc have bought about N17.5billion worth of the Nigerian unit’s shares in the past eight (8) months, BusinessDay analysis show.

The majority shareholders in the largest Nigerian listed fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) company have between March 2, 2021, and November 2, 2021, bought 12,611,629 units of Nestlé Nigeria Plc shares according to notifications of share dealings by the company’s insiders.

“The fundamentals of Nestle remains strong and the parent company remains committed to Nigeria, especially as its product portfolio remains household names and leading brands across the different segments of the FMCG market”, said Yadinma Onwu, executive vice-chairman, Funds Matrix & Assets Management Limited.

In his view, the continued acquisition of Nigerian unit shares by the parent company “may not be unconnected to their inability to source foreign currency to repatriate their dividends. So, it may have been a decision aimed at reinvesting the dividend to increase their equity stake, rather than losing value on the Naira amount of the dividend.”

Nestlé S.A. is a Swiss multinational food and drinks processing conglomerate corporation headquartered in Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland, and is the largest food company in the world, measured by revenue and other metrics, since 2014.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., is one of Nigeria’s largest food and beverage companies and has been in operation in the country since 1961.

The company produces and markets global brands including market-leading Maggi seasoning cube, Milo, and Nestle Pure Life Water.

Apart from Societe Des Produits Nestlé S.A, Switzerland, with 524,559,457 ordinary shares (representing 66.18percent) and Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited with 5.59percent, no other shareholder held 5percent or more of the paid-up capital of the Company as at September 30, 2021.

In line with Nestle’s purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone today and for generations to come, the company in 2020 broadened its portfolio to help consumers fulfill their nutrition needs.

Nestle Nigeria Plc’s latest innovation is the new Golden Morn Multi-Cereal, fortified with Iron and other vitamins and minerals, its Managing Director and CEO, Wassim Elhusseini had said.

In nine months to September 30, 2021, Nestlé Nigeria Plc unaudited financial statements for the period shows revenue of N261.591billion as against N212.732billion in 2020, up 23percent.

Profit before income tax increased by 5 percent to N51.584billion from N49.261billion in 2020; while profit for the period rose to N33.584billion from N31.937billion, up 5 percent.

The CEO noted that the last quarter of 2021 offers Nestlé Nigeria the opportunity to build on the achievements of the first three quarters, adding that “The company will remain focused on ensuring the wellbeing of its people and on ensuring the continuous provision of high-quality nutrition to consumers across the country.”

“We are pleased with the Q3, 2021 performance of our Company which is again, a testament to the dedication and commitment of our people to ensure that we continue to deliver value for our shareholders, our communities, and our consumers,” said Elhusseini.

“It is clear that the business environment will continue to change rapidly during this COVID-19 era. We will, therefore, continue to adapt to new ways of working, ensuring that our business remains agile to continuously deliver our promise of affordable nutritious food and beverages to meet the needs of our consumers,” he added.

At N1, 400 per share as at close of trading on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, its market cap stood at N1.109trillion. Nestle’s stock price has decreased by 6.6 percent this year.

Nestlé Nigeria Plc announced an interim dividend of N25 per share which will be paid to shareholders whose names appear on the register of the member as at close of business on November 19.

The proposed interim dividend for the period ended September 30, 2021, amounts to N19.8billion. Nestle Nigeria has 792,656,252 shares outstanding –currently held by all its shareholders.

Analysts ask investors to HOLD Nestle stock: “We note that the Beverage segment had been the stronger growth force in recent years, averaging 8percent over the last two years (Food has averaged 1percent in the same period),” said Chinma Ukadike’s team of analysts at Lagos-based Vetiva in their recent note following Nestlé scorecards.

However, the earnings beat in the third quarter was driven by a robust performance in the company’s Food segment, which grew 42percent y/y and outstripped the Beverage segment (which only grew 8percent y/y)”, Ukadike said.

“Admittedly, driven by its increased foreign currency intercompany borrowings, exchange rate depreciation as well as generally higher yields, Nestle’s finance costs have jumped considerably so far this year, rising 2.5x to N4.7 billion.

“With more efficient working capital management, Nestle’s overall cash balance has improved significantly (+32percent) to N116.7 billion. Thus, we estimate a target price (TP) of N1,602.80 and rate the stock a HOLD”, Vetiva analysts added.

Vetiva’s HOLD rating for Nestlé Nigeria stocks is because they consider it correctly valued with little upside or downside, and where potential return between +5 and +14.99percent is expected to be realized between the current price and the analysts’ target price (TP).

Meristem research analysts said their revenue outlook for Nestle Nigeria Plc full year 2021 remains positive “primarily influenced by the robust performance recorded so far and the expectation of improved demand relative to the corresponding period last year.”

They noted further that their earnings expectation for the end of the year “is largely contingent on our topline outlook and the ability of the firm to manage cost pressures.”

“We retain our 2021FY target price of N1,482.13 on the back of an expected Earnings Per Share (EPS)of N51.51 and a target price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.77x. Hence, we rate the ticker a HOLD”, added Meristem analysts who also noted their HOLD rating for Nestle Nigeria Plc stocks is because their Target Price of the stock ranges between -10percent and 10 percent as against the current market price.

Earlier this year, United Capital research analysts asked investors to also HOLD Nestle Nigeria Plc shares. They said: “Nestle’s products have strong brand backing with wide distribution coverage. In addition, most of the company’s products are fairly inelastic given the retail appeal to the bottom of the pyramid segment of the market.”

However, United Capital analysts expect the cost to remain a concern in the 2021 financial year “as raw material cost remains elevated.”