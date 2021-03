Nigeria’s strongest player in the voice over IP rebrands, Native Talk, has announced its commitment to strengthening its B2B market through the launch of its flagship B2B SIP connect service as a white-label solution for service providers. Native Talk has made a name for itself as Nigeria’s fastest-growing telecommunications company and one of the strongest…

