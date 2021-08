MVXtransit, a multi-product logistics booking platform, with a presence in Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda announces its rebrand and reintroduction as MVX, today. The former MVXtransit is a digital platform that provides land haulage, freight forwarding, and customs brokerage as its services. With the launch of this rebrand, MVX is also introducing…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login