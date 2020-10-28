MTN Nigeria’s revenue jumps 13.9% in 9M’20 on data

Revenue of MTN Nigeria rose 13 percent in the nine month period of 2020, after the company sustained increased earnings in all its services business units – including data, voice, digital and fintech. Total revenue of the telecoms provider, in the period, hit N975.8 billion, compared with the N856.5 billion raked in the same period…

