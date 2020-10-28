MTN Nigeria’s revenue jumps 13.9% in 9M’20 on data
... 3.9m new customers in Q3 push total subscribers to 75m
Revenue of MTN Nigeria rose 13 percent in the nine month period of 2020, after the company sustained increased earnings in all its services business units – including data, voice, digital and fintech. Total revenue of the telecoms provider, in the period, hit N975.8 billion, compared with the N856.5 billion raked in the same period…
