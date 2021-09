Community Compassion Initiative (CCI), a non-profit charity organisation registered in Nigeria, in line with its vision of striving to contribute to the overall wholeness of people in indigent communities, is engaging with the wider community and the general public for its 2nd Annual Lecture titled “Personal and Community Well-being: Promoting Good Mental Health”. The annual…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login