Medical diagnosis now prime investment attraction in Nigeria’s healthcare industry – Wadwalkar

Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference is the largest gathering of healthcare trade professionals in the region, bringing together manufacturers, distributors, medical professionals, and regulators to explore the latest technological advancement in healthcare equipment and solutions.

In this interview, AMOGH WADWALKAR, exhibition manager, Informa Markets, speaks on how investment interests have increasingly inched towards medical diagnosis and laboratory infrastructures and how this could transform the healthcare trade industry and regional health infrastructures. TEMITAYO AYETOTO, health correspondent brings the excerpts.

Informa Markets recently announced the 2022 Edition of Medic West Africa in a year that has seen a decline of fresh entries into the healthcare industry. What promises does this event hold?

Ten years ago, Medic West Africa began as a platform to showcase the latest innovations in healthcare technology to industry players for the advancement of regional health infrastructures. Now, it has grown to not only be a peerless exhibition platform but also a place of discourse concerning topical issues challenging the healthcare industry. The Medic West Africa Exhibition and Conference is the premier healthcare trade event and conference platform in the West African region, connecting local and international health sector players to explore the latest advancements in healthcare technology. This year marks our 9th edition and will be a 3-day event focused on networking and business, engaging key stakeholders in interactive sessions to deliberate and unearth needed sustainable solutions.

How will Medic West Africa impact Nigeria’s health sector and the West African region?

We pride ourselves as the leading healthcare business platform in the West African region, annually hosting over 5000 key stakeholders in the healthcare industry including manufacturers, distributors, procurement professionals, dealers, medical professionals, and regulators. As an exceptional networking hub, representatives of key parties in the healthcare ecosystem will be gathered to explore the latest technological advancements within the industry and participate in leading conversations to enable advancement for the sector.

The discussions and conversations held during Medic West Africa will spearhead the progression of the healthcare industry in the region, exposing relevant parties to the best equipment, technology, and knowledge for transformational growth. Ultimately, Medic West Africa stands as the best gateway to access the West African healthcare market. It provides unmatched networking opportunities, connecting various agents on the business-to-business spectrum in one location with the end goal of increasing their market share and transforming the healthcare infrastructure in Nigeria.

What is different about the programme this year?

The global health crises of the past few years have underscored the importance of investments in a robust laboratory network. Against this backdrop, we will be launching Medlab in Nigeria as a segment during Medic West Africa. Medlab is Informa Market’s distinguished exhibition showcasing innovative products across the medical laboratory industry to support the growth of the laboratory community in Nigeria. As an established brand present in the Middle East, we will be recreating the same calibre of the event here, showcasing its standing as the second largest laboratory event in the world.

Read also: Private sector alliance initiates overhaul of Nigeria’s health system

In addition to the new technology to be showcased at the event, this year we have exhibitors who will focus on refurbished equipment to drive affordability. This decision was intentionally made based on demands during past editions of Medic West Africa, as well as our commitment to cater to the needs of the Nigerian and West African markets.

In the past, Medic West Africa has been marked by a top mix of exhibitors. What is the lineup for this edition?

From global manufacturers to established device suppliers, all the biggest names in the healthcare equipment industry are gearing up to interact, network, and conduct business during Medic West Africa Conference and Exhibition. Currently, we have over 150 exhibiting companies representing 32 countries including China, Egypt, Germany, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Nigeria, etc., scheduled to attend.

These exhibitors include local and international powerhouses such as GE Healthcare West Africa, DCL Laboratories, Erba Manheim, Alpha Specialties, Qiagen, Abbott, and Standard Electro Medical Equipment Company (SEMED). State-of-the-art imaging equipment, laboratory and IVD technology, developments in surgery, advances in prosthetics, cost-effective disposables, and finished formulations, will all be showcased at the event.

What impact would you say the previous editions of Medic West Africa have had on the Nigerian and West African regions?

Connecting key decision makers with global equipment manufacturers, service providers, dealers and distributors is the primary goal of Medic West Africa. Its impact on Nigeria and West Africa comes from its position as the leading business platform offering a one-stop shop for all healthcare sourcing and procurement needs. Key stakeholders access the opportunity to network and engage with other parties in the health system to discuss the technical needs and ideal solutions to challenges in the healthcare sector. To put it simply, long established as the pre-eminent event in the region, Medic West Africa attracts regional healthcare professionals, policymakers, and service providers who value the power of knowledge-sharing, networking, and business for the end goal of transforming West African health infrastructures.

What is Informa Markets’ plan for Nigeria in the coming years?

To ensure we best serve the needs of our customers and markets, we continuously update our processes and practices accordingly. Each year, we make use of data from previous events and other exhibitions organized by Informa Markets, as well as industry trends to understand the needs of the West Africa health sector market to ensure we have exhibitors whose products best serve the needs. Furthermore, to ensure sustainability, we are exploring ways to reduce our carbon emissions whilst delivering an exceptional event for attendees and participants. We will continue to host Medic West Africa to benefit the West African healthcare sector leading to stronger, healthier communities.