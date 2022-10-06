LAPO Microfinance Bank wins big at DBN awards

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MfB) has won five awards categories from the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), in recognition of its support to the growth of low-income businesses.

At the DBN’s 5th-year anniversary event, LAPO MfB won the awards of: “MfB with the Highest Impact on Women MSMES, MfB with the Highest Impact on MSMEs in Nigeria, MFI with the Highest Impact on the South-West Zone, MFI with The Highest Impact in the South-South Zone and DBN Platinum Service Ambassador- Bank Category. 2021”

In a statement signed by Oluremi Akande, head, of communications and branding said “The management of LAPO MfB appreciates the Development Bank of Nigeria for these awards; it is an explicit recognition of the bank’s immense contributions to the growth and development of MSMEs and impact made on members of low-income households through the provision of easy access to credit and other social interventions in a sustainable manner”

“As a pro-women development-focused institution, we are deliberate about financial and social empowerment for female entrepreneurs who actively participate and contribute to the economy primarily through entrepreneurial business activities”.

LAPO MfB remains committed to its over 30 years mandate of social and economic empowerment of members of low-income households and owners of micro small and medium enterprises.