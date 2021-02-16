Harith Infrastructure MD/CIO appointed to UN Advisory Committee on Global Infrastructure Investment
Tariye Gbadegesin, managing director/ chief investment officer of Arm-harith Infrastructure Investments Limited, has recently been appointed to both the United Nations PRI Advisory Committee, and the United Nations Technical Working Group on Finance and Investment. These prestigious high-level appointments provide the opportunity for Gbadegesin to contribute African perspectives on the international stage, whilst demonstrating Arm-harith’s…
