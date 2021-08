LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc has grown its profit after tax by 643 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2021 to stand at N308.26 million. This was contained in its quarterly unaudited financial statements released for the period ended 30th of June, 2021. The result marked a swift rise in performance compared with…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login