GreetVET Africa boosts circular economy with waste management training

GreenVET Africa, an ERASMUS+ Project, co-founded by the European Union (EU), has trained 67 Nigerian youths on effectively managing and processing waste to tap into the $10 billion circular market in Nigeria.

The event held recently in Lagos with the theme, ‘EU-Africa Waste Management VET Knowledge Transfer Workshop,’ celebrated the graduation of its students, which mark the first vocational training on waste management in the state and country.

It aimed to bridge both the knowledge and funding gap in Africa’s most populous nation’s circular economy.

Adriano Mauro, managing director of AREA, a small and medium-scale enterprise in Italy, shared that the organisation’s focus centred on technology and knowledge transfer between mature markets like Europe and emerging ones like Africa.

“We have to say that this is Nigeria’s first project on waste management. We want young people to discover that waste is not something that should not be touched, but it’s rather now filled with multiple opportunities,” Mauro, who is also the project coordinator of GreenVET Africa, said at the event Thursday.

He said that the organisation adopts augmented reality, smart glasses for remote expert support in its learning process.

Also, he emphasised the significance of this initiative for Africa, highlighting its potential to generate value from waste and showcase Africa’s technological advancements, even surpassing some European efforts in this field.

“This is a big opportunity in Africa because we have been able to find a way to not only generate value from waste but also create job opportunities for young people, mostly people who are unemployed,” he noted.

According to Mauro, the programme was developed to bridge the skills gap in green waste management in West Africa and promote the twin transitions — green and digital – for efficiency and climate sustainability.

He noted that the project involved Angola, Sao Tome and Namibia, emphasising that the goal of the organisation is to “reach out across Africa with the right skills and opportunities.”

During her speech, Elizabeth Ademola, head of Climate Change and Diplomacy, LAWMA, emphasised the importance of individual responsibility in environmental cleanliness as a foundational step towards more advanced solutions.

Oluwakemi Kalesanwo, head of agency for Lagos State Mass Education Agency, expressed optimism over the state’s collaboration with GreenVET Africa to ensure that Nigeria meets its target of reducing its green emissions by 45 percent before 2030.

Kalesanwo stressed the importance of vocational education in fostering collaboration and sustainable development.

She noted that the Lagos State Agency for Mass Education is responsible for non-formal education, including literacy, numeracy, and vocational skills.

“This is a very laudable project. The EU has come to Nigeria to train our citizens on waste management, and now that they’re leaving they’ve handed it over to us. Nigerians and Lagos are happy about it,” she said.

On her part, Tari Taylaur, senior special assistant on environment to Lagos State Governor, discussed the integration of the GreenVET Africa programme into Lagos’ waste management policies.

She emphasised the importance of skills training for community empowerment and advocacy for policy adoption, noting that Lagos generates about 13 million tons of waste annually, highlighting the need for a mindset shift to see waste as a commodity.

“What GreenVet Africa is doing is great, because it’s really about people taking ownership. And what better way to prompt people to take ownership, than by giving them the skills, the actual skills, to do that?” Taylaur said.

