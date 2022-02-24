FITC bridges knowledge gap with Africa’s FinTech Industry for regulators in Kigali

FITC, a technology-driven knowledge institution, is hosting its flagship Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) for Fintech programme in Kigali, Rwanda, to enhance stability and stimulate growth in the financial sector.

This is part of efforts to continuously equip the financial services and other sectors with the invaluable knowledge needed to navigate complex and dynamic regulatory supervision practices in the Fintech space.

The programme, which is one of FITC’s intervention in the growth and development of the Fintech sub-sector through increased knowledge content that fosters industry and regulators understanding and collaboration needed to drive and stimulate the industry’s growth, is part of the recommendations from FITC’s last FinTech Conference, TechNovate 2021, which recommended deeper learning, engagement and collaboration that would help advance the industry.

The five-day event themed: ‘Risk Based Supervision (RBS) for FinTech’kicked off on Monday, February 21, 2022, and will run till Friday 25, that the prestigious Marriot Hotel, Kigali, Rwanda.

The event, which is one in a series of several offshore programmes to be organized by FITC this year, attracted participants from across Sub-Sahara Africa, from the Fintech regulators, FinTech companies, enablers, funding partners, banks, telecom companies, government parastatals, as well as numerous other key stakeholders who are involved in monitoring operations and safeguarding their stakeholders’ interests.

In her welcome address, the MD/CEO, FITC, Chizor Malize, noted that globally, the competitive landscape of financial services is undergoing a paradigm shift. She noted that new entrants are constantly disrupting the space with innovative digital solutions giving rise to new offerings, increased client acquisition and rapid market penetration.

“Technology continues to change the face of the financial services industry. The advent of digital financial services has created faster, more efficient, and typically cheaper banking solution compared to traditional financial services. Many FinTechs have experienced a surge in demand as the customer banking habits changed in the COVID-19 era. Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, it was clear that FinTech would play a pivotal role in financial services going forward. COVID-19 has undoubtedly accelerated that process” Malize stated.

Speaking further, Malize noted that the Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) for Fintech is the leading approach to regulatory supervision of FinTech’s globally. She disclosed that to ensure safety, soundness, and financial stability within this evolving industry in the Financial Services Sector, Central Banks in Africa need to build strong regulatory framework for supervising Fintech development within the African financial system.

“We currently have about five hundred and seventy-six (576) fintech companies, enablers, funding partners, as well as numerous key stakeholders such as banks, telcos, and even governments. Many of our local start-ups have gone on to receive various funding and support, and others have gone to become global players and even Unicorns. It istherefore important to up-skill and retool the skillsets of bank supervisors and other players in ensuring they are well equipped to adequately regulate and supervise the evolving Fintech firms in their countries. The programme presents a transparent and credible mechanism for Fintech regulators to provide all-inclusive, wide-ranging, and strategic approach to supervision of Fintech by approaching regulation from a structured system perspective that assesses risk exposures and gives priority to the resolution of risk,” she stated.

The FITC Risk-Based Supervision for Fintech Programme presents a great opportunity for participants to be updated on key issues that will determine todays and future Fintech operations and performance including corporate governance, disruptive technology, macroeconomics, and geopolitics.

At the end of the programme, participants will be able to identify the most vulnerable areas and risks associated with Fintech operation, discover how to entrench financial stability into Fintech Industry, apply key principles to building supervisory framework for Fintech as well as apply RBSA tools and concepts in drafting supervision plans and performing supervisory activities for FinTechs.

Participants will also acquire proficiency in using risk based supervisory approach to Fintech Regulation and gain knowledge to build a viable framework for Fintech supervision.

Equally, the distinguished faculty for the programme will be sharing their experiences on some critical topics and subject matters including Introduction to Financial Technology; Understanding Fintech Categories; Key Players in the Fintech Ecosystem and their Roles Introduction to Risk Based Supervision for Fintech.

Other topics for discussion include understanding RBSA: Process/Methodology and Guidelines for Fintech; Risk Based Supervisory Approach for Fintech: The Strategy; Risk-Based Supervisory (RBS) for Fintech: Framework and the Role of Off-Site Supervision; Implementation Process of RBS for Fintech; Supervisory Tools and Practices for Effective Risk Based Supervision for Fintech in the Digital Age and Challenges and Lessons of Risk Based Supervisory Approach for Fintech.

With the line-up of world-class Fintech experts, regulators and compliance experts, the five-day event which will be infused with strategic experience sharing sessions from stakeholders, promises to be highly insightful and engaging while equipping participants with skills and knowledge robust enough to meet the bourgeoning challenges of a rapidly evolving global environment in a rising Fintech era.

FinTechs have led with innovation in product development, designing useful, convenient, and affordable financial products and services for millions of Africans and across the globe. The industry hasimpacted positively on Africa’s economy by unlocking new business models beyond financial services, promoting e-commerce growth, and enhancing development goals.

FITC is a world-class innovation-led knowledge and professional services firm providing cutting edge Learning, Advisory and Research Services to clients in the Financial Services and other sectors, within and outside Nigeria.

Established in 1981 as a non-profit organisation limited by guarantee to provide capacity building and serve as a knowledge hub for the Nigerian Financial Services Sector. FITC is owned by the Bankers Committee, i.e., CBN, NDIC, and all deposit money banks in Nigeria.

For four decades, FITC has been at the forefront of innovative knowledge offerings designed for an array of C-suite executives, directors of banks and other financial institutions. Leveraging on international Faculty and partnership, FITC has led the knowledge space in delivering high valued capacity building solutions for Board Directors and C-suites.