Experts to chart Nigeria’s socio-economic development strategies at NES conference

The Nigerian Economic Society (NES), is set to host its 2024 conference which will be held from September 3rd to 5th, 2024, at the Ya’Adua Conference Centre in Abuja, Nigeria.

In a statement, Adeola Adenikinju, President of the NES disclosed that the conference will address critical socio-economic challenges, proposing policy frameworks for growth and resilience.

“Key topics include fiscal constraints, social protection, energy transition, and regional integration. Experts will explore innovative solutions to drive Nigeria’s development, focusing on inclusive growth and sustainable economic transformation,” he said.

This year’s conference theme: “Socio-Economic Development in Nigeria: Imperatives, Implications, and Impacts.” has been carefully chosen to reflect the urgent need to explore the critical drivers of socio-economic progress in the nation.

Over three days, distinguished economists, policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and other stakeholders will converge to discuss and propose strategic pathways for Nigeria’s economic future.

“We are deeply honoured that His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR will open the conference. The President’s address will set the tone for the following discussions and deliberations, emphasising the administration’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and development in Nigeria.”

“Fellowships, Distinguished Awards, and Best PhD Thesis Awards. In recognition of exceptional contributions to the field of economics and socio-economic development in Nigeria will be awarded to several persons during the conference,” it said.