EAAML emerges as largest fund manager

Emerging Africa Asset Management Limited (EAAML), the asset management arm of the Emerging Africa Group, has emerged as the largest fund manager listed under the primary market category at the 2022 FMDQ Gold Awards.

The Gold Awards are organised to celebrate excellence in fixed income, currencies and derivatives markets, according to a statement on Thursday.

EAAML currently has five Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)-regulated mutual funds listed on the FMDQ Exchange.

The funds include Emerging Africa Eurobond Fund, a dollar-denominated bond fund with long-term capital appreciation and regular income investing in high-quality fixed-income securities and money market instruments; and Emerging Africa Balanced Diversity Fund, a balanced fund with a bias for corporate gender diversity, with the objective being capital appreciation and income generation by investing in equities, fixed income securities and money market instruments.

Read also: Weak naira spices up local condiments market

Others are the Emerging Africa Money Market Fund, a fund created with an objective of capital preservation and a regular stream of income which only invests in high-quality money market instruments that mature within one year; and the Emerging Africa Bond Fund, an income generation fund which invests in high-quality FGN, sub-national and corporate bonds and other permissible fixed income and money market securities

EAAML is licensed by SEC to provide fund and portfolio management services to individuals as well as institutional investors globally. It offers exciting investment opportunities to all classes of investors, managed and serviced by dedicated wealth management experts and portfolio managers (for high net worth individuals) as well as well-trained personal financial planners and fund managers for retail investors.